Texans' Duke Johnson: More combined yards than Hyde

Johnson rushed for 59 yards on nine carries and added another eight yards on one catch in Sunday's 53-32 win over Atlanta.

Johnson had more combined yards from scrimmage than Carlos Hyde for the second straight week, but he was on the short end of touches in both games. Hyde also leads Johnson in the most important category: touchdowns. Johnson has yet to score while Hyde scored his second touchdown Sunday. Johnson is producing more yards per touch, but Hyde has done nothing to warrant losing his touches.