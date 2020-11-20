Johnson (illness) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson has trended in the right direction all week, missing practice Wednesday before upgrading to a limited session Thursday and finally practicing fully Friday. He was the only Houston running back to receive a carry in last week's loss to Cleveland with David Johnson (concussion) on IR, so Duke's in line to remain the lead back against New England.