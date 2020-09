Johnson (ankle) looks like a long-shot to play Sunday against the Steelers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Johnson is listed as questionable after practicing in a limited fashion this past week, but it looks like he needs a bit more time to be ready for action. If he's inactive for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, David Johnson would continue to log the bulk of the Texans' backfield touches in Week 3.