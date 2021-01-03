Johnson (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Johnson had been listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity all week, but the Texans ultimately weren't comfortable signing off on his return to the lineup. With Johnson concluding the season with a third consecutive absence, lead back David Johnson should be in store for a clear three-down role. Duke Johnson wraps up his 2020 campaign with 235 yards and a touchdown on 77 carries (3.1 yards-per-carry average) to go with 28 receptions for 249 yards and another score.