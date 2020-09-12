Johnson is officially dealing with a sprained ankle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Johnson was forced out of Thursday night's season opening loss early. It was originally reported as a leg injury, but the more specific issue appears to be with his ankle. He will have extra time to recover, as the Texans do not play again until Sept. 20 against the Ravens. His availability for that contest is seemingly in question at this point. David Johnson would presumably see a larger share of the workload out of the backfield should he ultimately have to sit out.