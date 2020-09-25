Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Johnson managed to log three limited practice sessions this week. Coach Bill O'Brien has already said that the Texans will wait and see how the backup running back feels in Pittsburgh on Sunday before making a final decision on his status, per Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site. It looks as though Johnson has at least a fair shot to return Week 3, but if he can't go Buddy Howell and Scottie Phillips will be on hand behind David Johnson.