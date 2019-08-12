Texans' Duke Johnson: Passes physical with new club
Johnson (hamstring) was officially acquired by the Texans on Friday after the running back passed his physical, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He enters a favorable situation following the Texans' surprising release of D'Onta Foreman. Johnson slots in as the top backup to starter Lamar Miller and provides a reliable pass-catching option out of the backfield, while the physical provides some reassurance that the hamstring issue which cost him practice time in camp with Cleveland is not a serious concern.
