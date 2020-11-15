Johnson rushed 14 times for 54 yards and failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Browns.

Johnson was the only Houston running back to record a carry while starting in place of David Johnson (concussion). Duke's lack of involvement as a pass-catcher was disappointing, however, as his receiving ability out of the backfield is considered his biggest strength. David will miss at least two more weeks after being placed on IR, so Duke should continue to hold a near-monopoly on backfield touches for the Texans against the Patriots in Week 11.