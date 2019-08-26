Texans' Duke Johnson: Picking up offense well

Coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that he has "no doubt" Johnson will have a strong knowledge of the Texans' offensive system by Week 1, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Johnson appears primed for a key role in Houston's offense with Lamar Miller (knee) having suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Regardless of Miller's status, Johnson's pass-catching chops would have ensured him a number of weekly touches -- but the door now opens for him to carve out work on early downs as well. Fellow running backs Buddy Howell, Josh Ferguson, Damarea Crockett, Karan Higdon and Taiwan Jones will compete to carve out roles as well, and the Texans are a candidate to add tailback depth following roster cut-downs.