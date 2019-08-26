Texans' Duke Johnson: Picking up offense well
Coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that he has "no doubt" Johnson will have a strong knowledge of the Texans' offensive system by Week 1, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.
Johnson appears primed for a key role in Houston's offense with Lamar Miller (knee) having suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Regardless of Miller's status, Johnson's pass-catching chops would have ensured him a number of weekly touches -- but the door now opens for him to carve out work on early downs as well. Fellow running backs Buddy Howell, Josh Ferguson, Damarea Crockett, Karan Higdon and Taiwan Jones will compete to carve out roles as well, and the Texans are a candidate to add tailback depth following roster cut-downs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Jacobs wows
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brown busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Duke a breakout star?
In the wake of Lamar Miller's ACL injury, Ben Gretch examines the Texans' options, including...