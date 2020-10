Johnson rushed five times for 24 yards and caught three of four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 31-23 loss to the VIkings.

Johnson returned to the lineup after missing two games due to an ankle injury. The four targets tied for third among Houston's ball-catchers, an area considered a strength for Johnson. The Texans' offense has been inconsistent as quarterback Deshaun Watson tries to incorporate new weapons while dealing with a largely non-existent running attack.