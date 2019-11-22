Texans' Duke Johnson: Quiet night in win

Johnson had five carries for 22 yards and caught his lone target for eight yards in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Colts in Week 12.

The 30 combined yards were the fewest for Johnson since Week 3, and this was the third time in 11 games with only one target. He remains a very capable alternate to starter Carlos Hyde and a receiving threat, but Johnson has not been targeted nearly as much as his days with Cleveland.