Texans' Duke Johnson: Returns to full practice
RotoWire Staff
Dec 30, 2020
1 min read
Johnson (neck) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Johnson didn't practice at all last week, so this represents an upgrade for the
Texans' change-of-pace back. If cleared to play Sunday against the Titans, he'd be in line to reprise his complementary role behind David Johnson. More News
