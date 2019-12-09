Texans' Duke Johnson: Season-high targets in loss

Johnson caught six of a season-high eight targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Broncos in Week 14. He added five yards on one rushing attempt.

The Texans fell behind by a lot early, forcing quarterback Deshaun Watson to attempt a season-high 50 throws. Circumstances like that favor a receiving threat like Johnson, who has caught 11 of 14 targets the last two weeks. Carlos Hyde gets more touches than Johnson, but each has played more than 70 percent of the offensive snaps, and they are tied with four touchdowns.