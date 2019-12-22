Texans' Duke Johnson: Season-low output in win

Johnson gained four yards on two carries, caught one of four targets for 12 yards and lost a fumble in Saturday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers in Week 16.

The three touches and 16 yards from scrimmage were a season low for Johnson, who's gained just 39 yards the last two weeks. With starter Carlos Hyde nursing an ankle injury, there was potential for Johnson to have an elevated role, but that never materialized. The bright note is that Johnson was targeted twice inside the red zone.