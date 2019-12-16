Texans' Duke Johnson: Season-low yards in win
Johnson carried twice for four yards and caught two of three targets for 19 receiving yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Titans in Week 15.
The combined 23 yards from scrimmage is a season low for Johnson, and the four touches were the fewest since Week 3. Johnson entered the game with 14 targets the previous two weeks, but this wasn't a game when the receiving threat was needed. Starting running back Carlos Hyde rushed for 104 yards and 26 carries, and quarterback Deshaun Watson attempted a 27 passes, the second fewest this season. There could be a different result next week when the Texans face the Buccaneers, who rank first in rushing defense but 30th against the pass.
