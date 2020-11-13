Johnson will start at running back against the Browns on Sunday, as teammate David Johnson (concussion) has officially been ruled out.

This scenario was looking likely with David unable to practice all week, but it has now been officially confirmed. If other managers in your league have been waiting on confirmation before snapping him up, Duke might still be hanging around on the waiver wire. Johnson scored a rushing touchdown last week but is better known for his pass-catching ability out of the backfield. He's expected to serve as the lead back, with Buddy Howell and Scottie Phillips on hand for change-of-pace duties.