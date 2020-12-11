Johnson (illness), who doesn't carry a Week 14 injury designation after practicing fully Friday, is in line to head the Texans' backfield Sunday against the Bears, following the placement of David Johnson (illness) on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Johnson will thus revert to a lead role this weekend after handling change-of-pace duties in the Texans' Week 13 loss to the Colts. With an uptick in carries on tap Sunday, Johnson now merits attention in standard, as well as PPR formats in Week 14 fantasy lineups.