Johnson (illness), who doesn't carry a Week 14 injury designation after practicing fully Friday, is in line to head the Texans' backfield Sunday against the Bears, following the placement of David Johnson (illness) on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Johnson will thus revert to a lead role this weekend after handling change-of-pace duties in the Texans' Week 13 loss to the Colts. With an uptick in carries on tap Sunday, Johnson now merits attention in standard, as well as PPR formats in Week 14 fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Texans' Duke Johnson: Logs limited practice•
-
Texans' Duke Johnson: Makes six catches•
-
Texans' Duke Johnson: Likely losing starting role•
-
Texans' Duke Johnson: Finds end zone in win over Lions•
-
Texans' Duke Johnson: Rushing struggles continue in win•
-
Texans' Duke Johnson: No injury designation for Week 11•