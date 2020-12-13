Johnson rushed eight times for 26 yards and secured both of his targets for 53 yards in the Texans' 36-7 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

With David Johnson hitting the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Duke Johnson appeared set to return to the lead-back role he'd held from the early stages of a Week 9 contest against the Jaguars through Week 12. However, interim coach Romeo Crennel opted to give undrafted third-year pro Buddy Howell more work on the ground than Duke after the latter generated middling results as the No. 1 back earlier in the season. Johnson was able to partly make up for the modest production on the ground with a season-high tally in receiving yardage thanks in large part to a game-high 48-yard scamper off a screen pass. Even if David Johnson isn't eligible to play in a Week 15 matchup against the Colts, Duke may once again slot into a complementary role alongside Howell, who was serviceable with 11 carries for a team-high 42 yards Sunday.