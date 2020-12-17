Johnson (neck) didn't practice Thursday.
Johnson logged a limited practice Wednesday, so the downgrade in participation clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Colts. On the plus side for the Texans, David Johnson -- who came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday -- practiced fully Thursday. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Duke Johnson heads into the weekend with an injury designation or cleared to play in Week 15. Either way, his fantasy utility has taken a hit, with David Johnson in line to reclaim his role as Houston's lead back.