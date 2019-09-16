Texans' Duke Johnson: Small role in Week 2 win
Johnson gained 31 yards on six carries and was targeted once in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Jaguars in Week 2.
For the second consecutive week, Johnson played a secondary role to Carlos Hyde (20 carries, 90 yards) in the running game. Unlike Week 1, Johnson was barely perceptible in the passing game while Hyde was listed as the starting running back. Johnson will still have a role as a receiver, but Hyde has more touches after two games. Johnson has 15 carries and six targets while Hyde has 30 rushing attempts and one target.
