Coach Bill O'Brien said Johnson (ankle) is "trending in the right direction" for Week 3 but the team will wait and see how much he participates at Friday's practice, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

O'Brien also said the Texans will have to see how Johnson feels once they get to Pittsburgh, so it's difficult to imagine him avoiding the questionable tag. The 27-year-old was a limited participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, so barring a setback he should at least be a game-time decision for Week 3.