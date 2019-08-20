Texans' Duke Johnson: Status unclear for Week 3

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien did not know yet whether Johnson will play Saturday's preseason game against Dallas, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Johnson showed up for Tuesday's padded practice, and the coach was enthused. "It's great to have him out here," O'Brien said. "He's a good addition to the team, good in the passing game, good runner, had some good plays today. Good to have him out there." The Texans have every desire not to expose Lamar Miller as a three-down back, so Johnson is expected to be a factor as a receiver.