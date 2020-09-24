Johnson (ankle) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice session, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
The 27-year-old Johnson has now been limited in back-to-back practices, but he was limited for much of last week as well and ultimately did not end up playing against the Ravens. His statistical contributions on the season stand at 14 rushing yards on five carries after he was pulled in the third quarter of Houston's season-opening loss due to injury. Johnson will likely have to demonstrate physical improvement from that sprained ankle during practice in order to suit up Week 3 against Pittsburgh's top-ranked rush defense.