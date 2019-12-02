Texans' Duke Johnson: Strong fantasy total

Johnson rushed nine times for 36 yards and caught five passes (six targets) for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-22 win over New England.

Johnson serves as the Texans' change-of-pace and receiving back, but he outclassed starter Carlos Hyde (10 carries for 17 yards) both on the ground and through the air. The 26-year-old is averaging a healthy 5.2 yards per carry this season, but he doesn't receive enough volume (6.2 carries per game) in order to make a fantasy impact in standard formats. He does, however, get 3.4 targets per game in his current role, which has has turned into 2.5 receptions and 24.5 receiving yards per game this season. Despite the season high total in fantasy points, Johnson is best left for deep PPR leagues heading into a Week 14 matchup with Denver.