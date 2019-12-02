Texans' Duke Johnson: Strong fantasy total
Johnson rushed nine times for 36 yards and caught five passes (six targets) for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-22 win over New England.
Johnson serves as the Texans' change-of-pace and receiving back, but he outclassed starter Carlos Hyde (10 carries for 17 yards) both on the ground and through the air. The 26-year-old is averaging a healthy 5.2 yards per carry this season, but he doesn't receive enough volume (6.2 carries per game) in order to make a fantasy impact in standard formats. He does, however, get 3.4 targets per game in his current role, which has has turned into 2.5 receptions and 24.5 receiving yards per game this season. Despite the season high total in fantasy points, Johnson is best left for deep PPR leagues heading into a Week 14 matchup with Denver.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...