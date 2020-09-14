Johnson (ankle) isn't expected to suit up against the Ravens on Sunday, IIan Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson is considered week-to-week due to a sprained ankle sustained during Thursday's season-opening loss to the Chiefs. Though he appears to have avoided a serious injury, it looks as though the versatile backup is trending in the wrong direction for Week 2. If Johnson is indeed forced to miss Sunday's tilt against Baltimore, David Johnson could see the opportunity for an even larger workload than normal, with Buddy Howell working as his backup. The Texans may also see fit to promote C.J. Prosise from the practice squad.