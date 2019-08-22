Texans' Duke Johnson: Will have familiar role

Johnson's role for the Texans will be similar to what he had with Cleveland, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Houston head coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Johnson's role following Wednesday's practice. That means we should see him in the game on most passing downs and heavily involved in the aerial attack. Johnson, who was acquired two weeks ago, practiced for a second straight day Wednesday as he tries to assimilate a new offense as quickly as he can.