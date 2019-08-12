Texans' Duke Johnson: Won't play this week
Johnson (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Detroit, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans were comfortable enough with Johnson's physical to complete a trade with the Browns, but that doesn't mean he's ready to play in games. The fifth-year pro should eventually slot in second on the depth chart behind Lamar Miller, who averaged just 1.8 catches for 11.6 yards per game last season. The 28-year-old has size and scheme familiarity working in his favor, but Johnson has proven to be more efficient and more versatile. Both running backs are likely to have sizable roles Week 1 in New Orleans.
