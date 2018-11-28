The Texans activated Cole (wrist) from injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cole underwent surgery to repair a dislocated wrist and had arthroscopic knee surgery in late September. The Texans began Cole's 21-day practice window last week. The second-year linebacker recorded nine tackles before going down in Week 3, and the Texans hope he will be a key piece for the team's stretch run.

More News
Our Latest Stories