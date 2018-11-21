Texans' Dylan Cole: Begins three-week practice window
Cole (wrist) began the 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Starting Wednesday, the Texans have the next 21 days to decide if Cole should return this season. Head coach Bill O'Brien has voiced his optimism as to whether Cole can return in 2018. Cole can return to practice Wednesday, but isn't eligible to play -- if the team decides he can play -- until Dec. 9 against the Colts.
