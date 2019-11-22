Cole suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Thursday's 20-17 win over the Colts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cole exited Thursday's win due to a non-contact injury which has now been revealed to have been a torn ACL. The special-teams ace and reserve linebacker will be forced to miss the remainder of the 2019 season, and he's set to undergo surgery on his right knee. Expect the Texans to officially place Cole on injured reserve in the coming days.