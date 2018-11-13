Coach Bill O'Brien said that Cole (wrist) has a "good chance" to return from injured reserve and play again during the 2018 season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cole was placed on injured reserve during late September after undergoing wrist and knee surgery, and was initially expected to miss the entire 2018 season. If the second-year linebacker is able to eventually resume practicing and return to the field this season, he'll serve as a depth option and special teams asset.