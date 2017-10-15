Texans' Dylan Cole: Hurts hamstring Sunday
Cole was helped off the field with a hamstring injury Sunday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The undrafted rookie linebacker isn't expected to return to this game, although an official diagnosis hasn't been released. Cole has 17 tackles (seven solo) and scored on an interception return in Week 4 against the Titans. Brian Peters will log more snaps in Cole's absence.
