Cole (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cole suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's win over the Colts, so this move was simply a matter of time. The 25-year-old finishes 2019 with 16 tackles (13 solo) with one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

