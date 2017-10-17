Texans' Dylan Cole: MRI reveals Grade 2 strain
Cole (hamstring) suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain against the Browns on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cole underwent an MRI on Monday which revealed the extent of the injury, which typically requires at least four weeks of recovery time. The Texans are currently hurting at inside linebacker as Brian Peters is the only healthy reserve behind starters Benardrick McKinney and Zach Cunningham.
