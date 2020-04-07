Cole has signed his restricted free agent tender with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cole was extended a one-year, $2.1 million contact tender by the Texans prior to free agency. He logged 16 tackles (13 solo), one pass defensed and one fumble recovery across 11 games last season before suffering a torn ACL. It is unclear when he will be able to return to the field, but he is expected to return to his usual rotational role at linebacker.