Play

Cole has signed his restricted free agent tender with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cole was extended a one-year, $2.1 million contact tender by the Texans prior to free agency. He logged 16 tackles (13 solo), one pass defensed and one fumble recovery across 11 games last season before suffering a torn ACL. It is unclear when he will be able to return to the field, but he is expected to return to his usual rotational role at linebacker.

More News
Our Latest Stories