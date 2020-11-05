The Texans placed Cole on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Missouri State product was placed on the list due to coming into close contact with Jacob Martin, who tested positive for the virus Thursday. Cole will need to reside on the list for at least five days, meaning he won't be available for Sunday's game against Jacksonville. As it stands now, Jonathan Greenard and Brennan Scarlett are the only healthy outside linebackers on the roster for Sunday's game.