Texans' Dylan Cole: Returns to practice in full
Cole (wrist/knee) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cole was activated off injured reserve Tuesday and appears good to go for Sunday's game against the Browns after undergoing wrist surgery as well as arthroscopic knee surgery in late September. The 24-year-old should return to a rotational role at inside linebacker with the rest of the position group healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It took a while, but Jameis Winston and Lamar Jackson look like reliable Fantasy options for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...