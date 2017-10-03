Cole found the end zone on his first career interception in Sunday's blowout victory over the Titans to go along with his first sack.

Cole's career day also included five tackles (three solo). The rookie picked off backup quarterback Matt Cassel mid-way through the fourth quarter, and took it 25 yards to the house. He certainly made the most of his 22 snaps (54%). Game flow led to the low snap count, but he figures to continue seeing roughly the same percentage. However, the 23-year-old could be in line for a heavier workload should he continue making plays for the defense.