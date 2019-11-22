Play

Cole was forced out of Thursday's game against the Colts with a calf injury.

Cole was on kickoff coverage when he dropped to the ground with a non-contact injury. The third-year linebacker leads the Texans with six special-teams tackles this year, and he contributes in a reserve role on defense. Cole will look to utilize the mini-bye provided by a Thursday night game to get healthy for Week 13 against the Patriots.

