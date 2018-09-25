Cole underwent wrist and knee surgery Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cole dislocated his wrist during Sunday's loss to the Giants and was subsequently placed on injured reserve Monday. Per the report, the second-year linebacker's knee also went under the knife, though that surgery would've been delayed until a later date if not for his wrist needing immediate attention. Cole will miss the rest of the season and will attempt to fully recover in time for training camp in 2019.

