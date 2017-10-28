Cole (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Cole was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain less than two weeks ago, so this was to be expected. The timetable for the injury is 4-to-6 weeks, but the team has indicated the front end of that timetable is a possibility at this point.

