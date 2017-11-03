Texans' Dylan Cole: Will sit Sunday
Cole (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Cole has yet to practice after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain in Week 6. The 23-year-old should be nearing a return in the next couple weeks as there has been no indication of a setback, but he will likely need to string together a couple practice sessions first.
