Cole (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Cole has yet to practice after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain in Week 6. The 23-year-old should be nearing a return in the next couple weeks as there has been no indication of a setback, but he will likely need to string together a couple practice sessions first.

