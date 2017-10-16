Play

Cole (hamstring) will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging exam Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After injuries hit Houston's linebacking corps, Cole was elevated in the rotation. He had been on the field for nine of the first 26 defensive snaps before exiting Sunday's game. The undrafted rookie from Missouri State has two interceptions and one sack this season.

