The Texans selected Horton in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 109th overall.

Horton has bounced around schools and positions throughout his college career, beginning at New Mexico before transferring to TCU for his final three seasons. He was recruited as a safety but ultimately bulked up to 257 pounds and now specializes as a quick pass rusher. At 6-foot-4, he also has the length to contribute to slowing the opposing team's rushing attack. Horton will look to pair up with fellow rookie Will Anderson to anchor the Texans' defensive line for seasons to come.