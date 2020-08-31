Stapleton suffered a fracture in his shoulder during Monday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Wilson reports that Stapleton suffered the injury diving for a pass, but the good news is that he's not expected to require surgery. The bad news for Stapleton, however, is that the injury is expected to keep him sidelined for 5-to-7 weeks, putting his return at Week 5 of 2020. The undrafted rookie out of James Madison earned praise from the coaching staff during training camp to this point, after he logged 35 receptions for 426 yards and one touchdown for the Dukes in his collegiate career.