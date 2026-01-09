Speed recorded 62 tackles (33 solo) and one pass defensed over 16 regular-season games in 2025.

Speed's first season in Houston looked nothing like the trend he established in his final two years with Indianapolis, for whom he posted 102 and 142 tackles in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Houston's top-ranked defense operated mostly out of the nickel, which naturally limits at least one linebacker. Defensive back Jalen Pitre, who brings the physicality of a linebacker, gave the Texans more flexibility at the expense of Speed's playing time. The linebacker played 50 percent or fewer of the defensive snaps in 10 of 16 games. He'll become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.