Speed recorded seven tackles (three solo) in the Texans' win over the Bills on Thursday night.

Speed played just 47 percent of the defensive snaps and 16 snaps on special teams, and he matched his season-high with the seven tackles against Buffalo. On the season, Speed has played 43 percent of the defensive snaps and 55 percent of the downs on special teams. He's produced 43 tackles (26 solo) and one pass breakups across 11 appearances.