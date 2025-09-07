Ingram is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams due to an abdominal injury.

Ingram popped up on Thursday's injury report and finished the week with back-to-back limited practices due to an abdominal injury. The injury appears to be severe enough for the 2022 second-rounder to miss Sunday's game, and his next chance to play will be Monday, Sept. 15 against the Buccaneers. With Ingram sidelined, the Texans will likely go with Tytus Howard at right guard, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.