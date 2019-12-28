Play

Nkansah was promoted to the Texans' active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Nkansah suited up for a pair of games with the Seahawks to end the 2018 regular season, but he's spent this campaign on Houston's practice squad. With Laremy Tunsil (ankle) deemed questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Titans, Nkansah will add depth to the team's offensive front.

