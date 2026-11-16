Demercado rushed seven times for 16 yards and brought in one of two targets for minus-1 yard in the Texans' 27-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Demercado opened the game in a reserve role in his second game in a Texans uniform, but Woody Marks' third-quarter exit due to a concussion left the former in the de facto No. 1 role. That still didn't lead to much opportunity for Demercado in a game where Houston squandered a 17-0 first-half lead. However, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports Marks is unlikely to play in Week 11 due to the short turnaround for a home matchup against the Colts, meaning Demercado and Dare Ogbunwale could have expanded roles in that game unless David Montgomery (groin) is able to suit up.